Allied Blenders acquires global rights to ‘Mansion House’, ‘Savoy Club’ for Rs 11.92 crore

UTO Asia, which has now become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABD, is the owner of worldwide rights and title interest in the brands ‘Mansion House’ and ‘Savoy Club’

PTI Published 12.06.25, 09:32 AM
Global rights

Global rights File picture

Home-grown alcobev firm Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) has acquired global rights for ‘Mansion House’ and ‘Savoy Club’ brands.

The board of ABD, in a meeting held on Tuesday, approved the acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity share capital of the Singapore-based UTO Asia Pte Ltd (UTO Asia).

A “binding transaction document” has been executed, and the acquisition is concluded with immediate effect.

UTO Asia, which has now become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABD, is the owner of worldwide rights and title interest in the brands ‘Mansion House’ and ‘Savoy Club’.

However, this deal excludes certain territories, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, China, and Myanmar.

“This transaction is intended to strengthen ABD’s position in these territories, enhance brand presence and facilitate growth,” said the Mumbai-based company, which owns popular brands such as Sterling Reserve and Officer’s Choice.

Regarding the acquisition cost, ABD said, “The total consideration of this acquisition is €1.225 million (around 11.92 crore), excluding stamp duty and levies.”

ABD, which was listed on the exchanges in July last year, had reported a total consolidated income of 8,094.02 crore in FY25.

