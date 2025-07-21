MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Air India plane from Kochi overshoots runway while landing at Mumbai airport on Monday morning

An airline spokesperson said the aircraft taxied safely and all passengers as well as crew members have disembarked

PTI Published 21.07.25, 12:56 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

An Air India plane from Kochi overshot the runway at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning and the aircraft has been grounded for checks.

An airline spokesperson said the aircraft taxied safely and all passengers as well as crew members have disembarked.

"Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Sources said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is assessing the situation.

"The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remain our top priority," the spokesperson said.

