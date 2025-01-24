MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
UltraTech Cement Ltd reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1,473.51 crore in Q3

Revenue from operations stands at Rs 17,193.33 crore, it was at Rs 16,739.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added

PTI Published 24.01.25, 10:55 AM
Representational image

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of 1,473.51 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 1,774.78 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at 17,193.33 crore. It was at 16,739.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expense was at 15,604.85 crore in the third quarter. It was 14,531.04 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

UltraTech said the result is not comparable with the year-ago period as it includes financial results of Ras Al Khaimah for White Cement & Construction Materials PSC in which UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Ltd (UCMEIL), a wholly-owned arm, had completed acquisition of 25 per cent stake on July 10, 2024, with a further acquisition of 11.55 per cent stake on November 6, 2024.

Adani Green

Adani Green Energy on Thursday posted over 85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to 474 crore for December quarter on the back of higher revenues from power supply.

The company had logged a net profit of 256 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Energy

Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday posted a nearly 80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to 625.30 crore in the December quarter on the back of higher revenues. The company reported a consolidated net profit of 348.25 crore a year ago.

Total income rose to 6,000.39 crore from 4,824.42 crore in the same period a year ago.

Zee net jumps

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at 163.6 crore for December quarter FY25, helped by lower expenses, specially operational costs.

The company had posted a profit of 58.5 crore for the year-ago period.

