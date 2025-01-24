UltraTech Cement Ltd reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1,473.51 crore in Q3

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,473.51 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,774.78 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹17,193.33 crore. It was at ₹16,739.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expense was at ₹15,604.85 crore in the third quarter. It was ₹14,531.04 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

UltraTech said the result is not comparable with the year-ago period as it includes financial results of Ras Al Khaimah for White Cement & Construction Materials PSC in which UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Ltd (UCMEIL), a wholly-owned arm, had completed acquisition of 25 per cent stake on July 10, 2024, with a further acquisition of 11.55 per cent stake on November 6, 2024.

Adani Green

Adani Green Energy on Thursday posted over 85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹474 crore for December quarter on the back of higher revenues from power supply.

The company had logged a net profit of ₹256 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Energy

Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday posted a nearly 80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹625.30 crore in the December quarter on the back of higher revenues. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹348.25 crore a year ago.

Total income rose to ₹6,000.39 crore from ₹4,824.42 crore in the same period a year ago.

Zee net jumps

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹163.6 crore for December quarter FY25, helped by lower expenses, specially operational costs.

The company had posted a profit of ₹58.5 crore for the year-ago period.