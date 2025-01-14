MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 14 January 2025

Adani group stocks in limelight; Adani Power surges over 19%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday after four days of sharp decline

PTI Published 14.01.25, 12:50 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Adani group stocks were in heavy demand on Tuesday, with Adani Power surging over 19 per cent, bouncing back from previous day's decline.

Shares of Adani Power zoomed 19.29 per cent, Adani Green Energy soared 14.54 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions surged 14.38 per cent, Adani Total Gas jumped 13 per cent and NDTV rallied 12.50 per cent on the BSE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock of Adani Enterprises soared 8.91 per cent, Adani Ports climbed 6 per cent, Ambuja Cements went up by 4.79 per cent, ACC (4.50 per cent), Sanghi Industries (4.22 per cent) and Adani Wilmar (3 per cent). All Adani group stocks had ended lower on Monday's trade in-line with weak trend in equities.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday after four days of sharp decline.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 505.6 points to 76,835.61 in intra-day trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 179 points to 23,264.95.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Adani Group Stock Market
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How falling value of rupee hurts Indian economy, explained by Nirmala Sitharaman

As the Opposition targets the Narendra Modi government over the Indian currency’s freefall against the US dollar, I reminder from the Manmohan Singh era when the prime minister had to answer questions bothering the country
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Kejriwal announced that Resident Welfare Associations will be given money to hire private guards for security if AAP returns to power in Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

I've heard gold chains are being distributed in two colonies. The BJP is saying it will buy votes

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT