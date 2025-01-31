Adani Enterprises sees 97 per cent drop in Q3 profit; Adani Ports, L&T, GAIL post gains

Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a 97 per cent drop in third-quarter net profit as key coal trading volumes were hit.

Net profit declined to ₹57.83 crore in October-December 2024 from ₹1,888.45 crore earnings a year back.

Revenue from operations declined 9 per cent to ₹22,848.42 crore.

Pre-tax profit from the coal trading segment, which contributes more than a third of overall revenue, halved to ₹745 crore as volumes fell.

The volume drop was primarily because of lower demand from the power sector where the share of renewable energy sources has risen.

Adani Ports net up 14%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,518.39 crore for December quarter 2024-25, driven by higher income.

The country’s largest integrated logistics player had clocked a profit of ₹2,208.21 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to ₹8,186.90 crore from ₹7,426.95 crore. Total expenses rose to ₹5,190.53 crore from ₹4,588.10 crore.

L&T PAT rises 14%

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at ₹3,359 crore for the December quarter on the back of higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a profit of ₹2,947 crore for the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 17 per cent to ₹64,668 crore compared with ₹55,128 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

GAIL net jumps 36%

GAIL (India) Ltd reported a 36 per cent jump in net profit for the December quarter, aided by a one-off gain from compensation received for the non-delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes.

Net profit rose to ₹3,867.38 crore from ₹2,842.62 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations remained largely flat at ₹34,957.76 crore, with GAIL’s core business segments posting revenue levels similar to the previous year.

Dabur profit rises

Dabur India on Thursday reported a 1.85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹515.82 crore in the December quarter, which saw high food inflation and moderation in urban consumption.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹506.44 crore a year ago.

TCPL net declines

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Thursday reported a 6.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹281.92 crore in the third quarter impacted by the tea business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹301.51 crore a year ago.