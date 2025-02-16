'A little superstitious' about April Fools' Day, Donald Trump plans auto levies on April 2

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he planned to move forward with tariffs on foreign cars on April 2, but did not specify how much the tariffs would be or which nations could be targeted.

Asked about when he might impose car tariffs during remarks in the Oval Office, Trump said “maybe around April 2”.

He said he had planned to announce the tariffs on April 1, which is April Fools’ Day, but that he was “a little superstitious”.

“We’re going to do it on April 2, I think. Is that right?” Trump asked an adviser, who confirmed that was correct.

Trump has already proposed a variety of trade measures in his first few weeks in office that could have big consequences for the auto industry.

He has announced plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs beginning March 12 on foreign steel and aluminium, which are major inputs for the auto industry.

He proposed a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico, which supply raw materials and parts and are home to manufacturing sites for major auto makers.

Trump has paused those overall tariffs until March 4, as he negotiates with the countries over concessions on drugs and migrants. But he moved ahead earlier this month with an additional 10 per cent tariff on China, which is also a major auto parts supplier.

On Thursday, the president also revealed the details of a “reciprocal tariff” plan, where he ordered his advisers to come up with new tariffs to charge other countries based on their tariffs, taxes, and other trade behaviour the president deemed “unfair”.

He said that the plan could result in tariffs beginning April 2, and he has complained particularly about European tariffs on American cars.

The European Union charges a 10 per cent tariff on the American vehicles it imports. The United States charges a tariff of only 2.5 per cent on European cars — though it charges a 25 per cent tariff on light pickup trucks.

Auto manufacturers depend on highly global and integrated supply chains.

New York Times News Service