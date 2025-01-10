The personal meets the political

Book: SOMETHING LOST, SOMETHING GAINED: REFLECTIONS ON LIFE, LOVE, AND LIBERTY

Author: Hillary Rodham Clinton

Published by: Simon & Schuster

Price: Rs 799

Hillary Clinton’s memoir explores a wide range of socio-political and personal issues, ranging from her candid reflections on life and love, political upheavals, potential threats to democracy on the one hand to negotiating the challenges of climate change, noxious technology, and women’s rights activism on the other. The title of the memoir, inspired by Joni Mitchell’s song, “Both Sides Now”, embraces the challenges of ageing and moving on in life. Prolonged exposure to the public eye can often be a hindrance to penning a memoir.

“Despite spending decades in the public eye — or perhaps because of it — sharing my most personal reflections does not come naturally”, writes Clinton. Donning the memoirist’s hat can also be a tightrope walk, especially for an erstwhile high-profile politician and diplomat like her. However, for Clinton, the unenviable recipe of vindicating policy matters and simultaneously opening up to the public eye promises to be a remarkable discovery for her readers: “I hope that combining the two — the broccoli and the ice cream, if you will — makes for a rewarding meal. You will find both in this book.”

On her political and personal fronts, Clinton’s memoir offers a journey of contrasts. In the political sphere, she chronicles her legitimate apprehensions about the future of democracy: “Democracy has been under attack and in retreat all over the world in recent years, but often in subtler, less violent ways.” She also underscores the scourge of present-day totalitarianism: “Authoritarian politicians like Viktor Orban in Hungary, Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, and Vladimir Putin in Russia cloak their power grabs behind the veneer of electoral legitimacy.” Her memoir raises additional red flags: “They get elected and then use the power of the state to dismantle the institutions of democracy.” While criticising Putin, she also alludes to the Russian interference in the US presidential elections of 2016: “It’s important to understand that the Russians are already meddling in our politics, stirring up division, and undermining American democracy.” Having taught as a professor of practice at Columbia University, she bemoans the occasional lack of political consciousness amongst new generation students. Referring to the recent pro-Palestinian protests on the campus, she writes, “Some of the protests were respectful and focused on concrete goals, such as convincing the U.S. government to stop providing unconditional military assistance to Israel. Others were not. They were disruptive, disrespectful, uninformed, unfocused, and often plainly anti-Semitic.”

Some of the inspiring sections of the memoir relate to her passionate commitment to women’s rights and gender parity: “As I look back on my career, I owe so much to the courageous women I’ve met and learned from. I’ll never forget what they’ve taught me about the world, about the human spirit, and about myself.” In the spirit of true sisterhood, she extends her passionate support to exploited, marginalised women around the world. In the chapter, “White Scarves”, she chronicles her incredible efforts to rescue the vulnerable Afghan women out of their country during the turbulent, final days of America’s longest war in history. Along similar lines, the section, “Putting People First”, documents her untiring efforts in addressing the plight of women salt farmers in the Indian desert of Little Rann. Her support for Self Employed Women’s Association through the Clinton Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative manifested itself through the climate resilience fund which aided the local women of Little Rann: “The fund focuses on the needs and perspectives of women experiencing extreme heat and provides resources to protect them from the economic and health effects. Among other things, it provides heat insurance, so women like those salt farmers don’t lose income on days when it’s too hot for them to work safely.” Her support for valiant female dissenting voices against dictatorial forces across the globe is evident in her empathy for the crusading Filipino journalist, Maria Ressa, as well as her severe condemnation of the tragic demise of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iranian morality police.

On the personal front, Something Lost, Something Gained reflects in considerable detail on Clinton’s close interactions within her family. Some of the fondest recollections about her mother, Dorothy Rodham, compiled in the chapter, “This Old House”, are bound to strike a chord with the readers. The chapter, “Stronger Together”, devoted to her enduring companionship with Bill Clinton, also exudes candid transparency: “It’s no secret that Bill and I had dark days in our marriage in the past. But the past softens with time, and what’s left is the truth: I’m married to my best friend.” Such a sincere, introspective amalgamation of the private and the public worlds accounts for the enduring appeal of Something Lost, Something Gained.