NASA Astronauts' Homecoming: BITM Kolkata Hosts Live Screening of Historic Space Return!

The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture, hosted a live screening celebrating the successful return of NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore, alongside Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The event marked the astronauts’ safe re-entry and splashdown from the International Space Station (ISS) on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

The mission concluded with a picture-perfect landing in the Gulf of Mexico, near Tallahassee, Florida, at 3.27 AM IST. Visitors at BITM were captivated as they witnessed the momentous occasion in real-time, experiencing the thrill of human space exploration up close.

A Tribute to Space Exploration

BITM's enthusiastic audience were captivated as they witnessed the momentous occasion in real-time, experiencing the thrill of human space exploration up close.

The live screening at BITM wasn’t just an event — it was an educational celebration aimed at inspiring curiosity about space science. Through this initiative, the museum highlighted the significance of international collaboration in space exploration, exemplified by the NASA-Roscosmos partnership.

The SpaceX Crew-9 mission carried out critical scientific demonstrations and maintenance tasks aboard the ISS, further advancing humanity’s understanding of space. BITM’s enthusiastic audience, including students, educators, and space enthusiasts, witnessed firsthand the technological marvels that made this mission a success.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Events like these reaffirm BITM’s commitment to fostering a passion for science and technology. By offering a front-row view of space history, the museum continues to inspire young minds to explore the limitless possibilities of space.