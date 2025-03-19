Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

NASA Astronauts' Homecoming: BITM Kolkata Hosts Live Screening of Historic Space Return!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2025
13:37 PM

BITM

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture, hosted a live screening celebrating the successful return of NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore, alongside Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.
The event marked the astronauts’ safe re-entry and splashdown from the International Space Station (ISS) on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture, hosted a live screening celebrating the successful return of NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore, alongside Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The event marked the astronauts’ safe re-entry and splashdown from the International Space Station (ISS) on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

The mission concluded with a picture-perfect landing in the Gulf of Mexico, near Tallahassee, Florida, at 3.27 AM IST. Visitors at BITM were captivated as they witnessed the momentous occasion in real-time, experiencing the thrill of human space exploration up close.

A Tribute to Space Exploration

ADVERTISEMENT
BITM’s enthusiastic audience were captivated as they witnessed the momentous occasion in real-time, experiencing the thrill of human space exploration up close.

BITM’s enthusiastic audience were captivated as they witnessed the momentous occasion in real-time, experiencing the thrill of human space exploration up close. BITM

The live screening at BITM wasn’t just an event — it was an educational celebration aimed at inspiring curiosity about space science. Through this initiative, the museum highlighted the significance of international collaboration in space exploration, exemplified by the NASA-Roscosmos partnership.

The SpaceX Crew-9 mission carried out critical scientific demonstrations and maintenance tasks aboard the ISS, further advancing humanity’s understanding of space. BITM’s enthusiastic audience, including students, educators, and space enthusiasts, witnessed firsthand the technological marvels that made this mission a success.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Events like these reaffirm BITM’s commitment to fostering a passion for science and technology. By offering a front-row view of space history, the museum continues to inspire young minds to explore the limitless possibilities of space.

Last updated on 19 Mar 2025
13:38 PM
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) NASA SpaceX
Similar stories
Viksit Bharat

Unique Lean Management Consultant Programme Organised By the Regional Directorate Kol. . .

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

Live Screening of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 Re-Entry and Touchdown at Birla Industrial and. . .

The event was held on March 11 and 12, 2025
St Xavier's College

Xaverian Theatrical Society’s annual flagship event Theaxav ‘25 held on March 11 . . .

IISWBM Calcutta

CONFAB 2025: IISWBM’s MBA-HRM Alumni to Reunite for a Nostalgic Evening

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

OJEE 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at ojee.nic.in- Direct Link to Register. . .

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

UP Board begins evaluating nearly 3 crore answer sheets, results by April-end

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key and Result Release Update - All Details

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee Announces GATE 2025 Result at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Direct Link to Downloa. . .

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 - KEA Prepones Kannada Language Exam, Revises Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Exam and Scribe Application Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality