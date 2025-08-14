IBPS PO Hall Ticket 2025 Expected Soon at ibps.in- Read Latest Updates Inside

Summary Candidates appearing for the Probationary Officers Prelims Exam will be able to check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ibps.in. As per the official schedule, the IBPS PO Preliminary Examinations 2025 will be conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to issue the IBPS PO prelims Admit Card 2025 soon. Once released, candidates appearing for the Probationary Officers Prelims Exam will be able to check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ibps.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies. As per the official schedule, the IBPS PO Preliminary Examinations 2025 will take place on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025, which will be followed by the interview round.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in On the home page, click on the link to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

The institute recently issued the admit cards for the Probationary Officers Pre Examination Training which is conducted in online mode for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities.