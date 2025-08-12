Top Army Official Visits IIM Jammu; Highlights Importance of Industry-Academia-Defence Collaboration

Summary The event, part of IIM Jammu's nation first initiatives, aimed at fostering future business leaders with strong nationalistic values The lieutenant general also proposed cross-training programmes aimed at building competitive advantages for both civilian and defence human capital

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Monday outlined emerging opportunities for startups in AI-enabled logistics, battlefield transparency solutions, space and satellite technologies, along with high-altitude mobility platforms.

Sharma was speaking at a function titled "Ek Shaam Shaurya aur Prakaram Ke Naam" organised by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu at its Jagti campus here.

The event, part of IIM Jammu's nation first initiatives, aimed at fostering future business leaders with strong nationalistic values.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address on 'Strategic Implications of Operation Sindoor: Impact on the Economic Landscape of India and Building a Self-reliant Defence Sector in India', the northern army commander emphasised that the operation's significance extended far beyond the battlefield.

He noted its role in shaping national economic strategies, strengthening strategic signalling, and underscoring the urgent need for indigenous defence innovation.

He also outlined emerging opportunities for startups in AI-enabled logistics, autonomous systems, battlefield transparency solutions, space and satellite technologies, and high-altitude mobility platforms.

Highlighting the importance of industry–academia–defence collaboration, he expressed his intent to engage with students, support them in diverse areas, and work together in the national interest.

The lieutenant general also proposed cross-training programmes aimed at building competitive advantages for both civilian and defence human capital.

The students, faculty, and staff members honoured him with a standing ovation in recognition of his inspiring address and distinguished service to the nation.

The evening concluded with an engaging question and answer session, a felicitation ceremony, and an atmosphere charged with inspiration -- reflecting the synergy of military excellence, strategic foresight, and entrepreneurial vision, a spokesperson of the IIM said.

The spokesperson said with the programme, IIM Jammu reaffirmed its commitment to shaping visionary leaders who combine strategic insight, innovation, and an unwavering nation first ethos to drive India’s growth story.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.