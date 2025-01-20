Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2

Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group, transformed from a metal trader to a global business leader. Despite early failures, he built Vedanta into a major natural resources conglomerate with assets in oil, gas, metals, and power. His vision extends to empowering India’s electronics sector, with a focus on semiconductors and display glass. A committed philanthropist, Agarwal has pledged 75% of his wealth for social causes, including child nutrition, women’s empowerment, and sports. He mentors young entrepreneurs, advocating the values of humility and fearlessness, inspiring future leaders to make a positive societal impact.

Radhakishan Damani is an Indian industrialist and the founder of D-Mart, one of India’s leading retail chains. Starting his career as a stock market investor, Damani built a successful investment portfolio before venturing into the retail sector in 2002. D-Mart revolutionized the Indian retail market with its cost-effective, value-for-money approach, focusing on low prices and high-quality products. Known for his low-profile lifestyle and disciplined business approach, Damani's success has made him one of India's wealthiest individuals. His strategic vision and conservative management style have been key to D-Mart’s rapid growth and market dominance.

Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of Mamaearth, a popular Indian brand known for its toxin-free, eco-friendly personal care products. In 2016, she co-founded the brand with her husband, Varun Alagh, aiming to provide safe and natural alternatives to conventional beauty products. Mamaearth’s success lies in its focus on sustainable ingredients and a strong commitment to environmental consciousness. Ghazal's entrepreneurial journey began after she worked in various roles, including as a businesswoman and creative director. Through Mamaearth, she has empowered consumers with clean, safe products while promoting environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of BOAT Lifestyle, a leading brand in the audio and wearable technology space in India. Launched in 2016, BOAT quickly gained popularity for its affordable, high-quality audio products such as headphones, earbuds, and speakers. Gupta, with a background in business and marketing, has been instrumental in establishing BOAT as a market leader through innovative marketing strategies and influencer collaborations. His entrepreneurial journey includes experience in sales, business development, and brand management. BOAT's success has made Gupta one of India's prominent tech entrepreneurs.