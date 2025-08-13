Supreme Knowledge Foundation

SKF and CSI Kolkata Chapter Host Dynamic Dialogue on Industry-Academia Synergy

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Aug 2025
10:20 AM

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF), in association with the Computer Society of India (CSI) Kolkata Chapter, hosted a high-impact panel discussion
The event brought together eminent academic and industry leaders to address the pressing need for stronger partnerships between educational institutions and the corporate sector to drive innovation, skill development, and practical problem-solving.

Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF), in association with the Computer Society of India (CSI) Kolkata Chapter, hosted a high-impact panel discussion on “Industry-Academia Collaboration: Opportunities and the Way Forward” on July 19, 2025, at the SKF Auditorium. The event brought together eminent academic and industry leaders to address the pressing need for stronger partnerships between educational institutions and the corporate sector to drive innovation, skill development, and practical problem-solving.

The panel featured distinguished speakers including Professor Amlan Chakrabarti, Professor & Director, AKCSIT, University of Calcutta, and Chairman, CSI Kolkata Chapter, who joined virtually with a keynote on the importance of collaborative research and co-created curricula. Mr Snehasis Banerjee, Lead Research Scientist at TCS Research and Secretary, CSI Kolkata Chapter, stressed the value of experiential learning through live projects and internships. Dr Jyoti Sekhar Banerjee, Head of CSE (AI & ML), BIT Kolkata, spoke on integrating AI and emerging technologies into academic modules, while Professor Debashis De, Professor at MAKAUT, shared insights on building sustainable partnerships and research incubation.

Glimpses from the event.

Glimpses from the event. Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Moderated by Professor (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal (SIMT) and Department Chair of CSE, IT Studies, and ECE at SKF, the discussion explored actionable strategies such as industry-sponsored labs, co-designed programs, and collaborative innovation cells. The event also featured a warm welcome by Dr Koyel Chakraborty (CSE), guest felicitation by senior faculty members, and a heartfelt vote of thanks by Professor (Dr) Tripti Guin Biswas, Principal (SKFGI) and CAO, SKF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supported by The Telegraph online Edugraph as Digital Media Partner, the session concluded with a vibrant exchange of ideas for joint research projects, mentorship programs, and curriculum development—reinforcing SKF’s vision of bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations to prepare students for a tech-driven future.

Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
10:35 AM
Supreme Knowledge Foundation Panel Discussion
Similar stories
IIM

Top Army Official Visits IIM Jammu; Highlights Importance of Industry-Academia-Defenc. . .

Orientation programmes

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science, Kolkata welcomes the new coho. . .

Life lessons

Beyond Classrooms: The Education of Experience

IIFT

IIFT Kolkata Alumni Meet 2025 Celebrates Legacy, Unity and Visionary Leadership

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

100 Years of UPSC - Commission Plans Logo, Tagline, Reforms as Part of Centenary Year

ICAR AIEEA 2025

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE PhD Results 2025 Declared - NTA Drops Questions, Revises Answer . . .

RRB Exam

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Posts CBT 2025 from September 10: Full Schedule & Guidelin. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out! Link and Provisional Result Details

Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts

MAH AAC CAP 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Issued at cetcell.mahacet.org- Details. . .

IBPS

IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025 OUT at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality