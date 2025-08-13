SKF and CSI Kolkata Chapter Host Dynamic Dialogue on Industry-Academia Synergy

Summary Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF), in association with the Computer Society of India (CSI) Kolkata Chapter, hosted a high-impact panel discussion The event brought together eminent academic and industry leaders to address the pressing need for stronger partnerships between educational institutions and the corporate sector to drive innovation, skill development, and practical problem-solving.

Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF), in association with the Computer Society of India (CSI) Kolkata Chapter, hosted a high-impact panel discussion on “Industry-Academia Collaboration: Opportunities and the Way Forward” on July 19, 2025, at the SKF Auditorium. The event brought together eminent academic and industry leaders to address the pressing need for stronger partnerships between educational institutions and the corporate sector to drive innovation, skill development, and practical problem-solving.

The panel featured distinguished speakers including Professor Amlan Chakrabarti, Professor & Director, AKCSIT, University of Calcutta, and Chairman, CSI Kolkata Chapter, who joined virtually with a keynote on the importance of collaborative research and co-created curricula. Mr Snehasis Banerjee, Lead Research Scientist at TCS Research and Secretary, CSI Kolkata Chapter, stressed the value of experiential learning through live projects and internships. Dr Jyoti Sekhar Banerjee, Head of CSE (AI & ML), BIT Kolkata, spoke on integrating AI and emerging technologies into academic modules, while Professor Debashis De, Professor at MAKAUT, shared insights on building sustainable partnerships and research incubation.

Moderated by Professor (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal (SIMT) and Department Chair of CSE, IT Studies, and ECE at SKF, the discussion explored actionable strategies such as industry-sponsored labs, co-designed programs, and collaborative innovation cells. The event also featured a warm welcome by Dr Koyel Chakraborty (CSE), guest felicitation by senior faculty members, and a heartfelt vote of thanks by Professor (Dr) Tripti Guin Biswas, Principal (SKFGI) and CAO, SKF.

Supported by The Telegraph online Edugraph as Digital Media Partner, the session concluded with a vibrant exchange of ideas for joint research projects, mentorship programs, and curriculum development—reinforcing SKF’s vision of bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations to prepare students for a tech-driven future.