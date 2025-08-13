IIM

Step Into Strategic Leadership: IIM Kozhikode Opens Admissions for the 18th Batch of Executive PG Programme in Management

Posted on 13 Aug 2025
13:15 PM

IIM Kozhikode

Summary
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK)l opened admissions for the 18th batch of its flagship Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) in Management, a rigorous two-year MBA programme tailored for working professionals. Designed for those seeking to sharpen their leadership acumen, the hybrid programme has emerged as a benchmark in executive education, drawing consistently diverse cohorts and witnessing a notable rise in participation from women professionals.

Ranked second among Indian IIMs and 22nd in the Asia-Pacific region in the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2025, IIM Kozhikode stands out as a preferred choice for mid-career executives. With accreditations from AMBA and EQUIS and the added advantage of entrepreneurial guidance through IIMK LIVE—its business incubator and innovation centre—the Institute blends global recognition with deep industry relevance. The EPGP champions professional reinvention, offering the convenience of interactive online learning with the immersive depth of campus-based modules.

The upcoming cohort is expected to reflect the rich professional diversity observed in earlier batches, which included participants from sectors such as IT, energy, public sector, aerospace, education, consulting, manufacturing, FMCG, automotive, banking, insurance, e-commerce and healthcare. Previous learners brought work experience ranging between 3 and 25 years, contributing to a vibrant and multidimensional learning environment. The 17th batch recorded 26% women participants—the highest so far—reflecting IIM Kozhikode’s sustained commitment to inclusive excellence. This figure marked a 100 per cent increase in women’s participation over the last three cohorts, setting a strong precedent for future batches. With more than 5,000 professionals having completed the programme, the EPGP continues to equip individuals with the perspective and proficiency required to lead complex enterprises.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, highlighted the importance of professionals choosing the EPGP to build leadership capabilities while contributing to a diverse cohort that spans various sectors and bridges regional divides. “As India advances towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, the ability to lead with vision and agility will distinguish the global professionals of tomorrow. At IIM Kozhikode, we remain steadfast in evolving our programmes to meet the emergent needs of a transforming world. The EPGP is not merely an academic pursuit—it is a leadership crucible where professionals cultivate the strategic foresight, adaptive thinking and ethical compass required to shape the future. With our commitment to bridging regional and sectoral divides, the programme empowers participants to stay ahead of change and lead with conviction on the global stage.”

The EPGP comprises 750 hours of instruction delivered through an Interactive Learning (IL) platform, complemented by three one-week campus immersions. This hybrid format allows professionals to advance their education while continuing in their roles. The curriculum covers core subjects such as Finance, Accounting, Strategy, Marketing, Operations and Human Resources, and offers specialised electives in areas like International Business, Digital Transformation and Corporate Accountability.

IIMK’s faculty and industry experts lead the programme through a mix of lectures, case studies, white papers, simulations, live projects and presentations. Learners benefit from practical insights during the campus immersions and gain access to a distinguished alumni network of over 13,000 professionals across industries and regions.

Admissions follow a competitive selection process. Applicants may take the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) and participate in a personal interview or alternatively submit valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE scores (not older than three years from the EMAT date) to be considered.

Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
13:17 PM
IIM IIM Kozhikode postgraduate programmes
