UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at upneet.gov.in- Read Details

The Director General of Medical Education (DGME) declared the round 1 seat allotment result of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 counselling for admissions to 85% state quota seats in MBBS, BDS programmes. Registered candidates can check the UP NEET UG seat allotment result 2025 on the official website- upneet.gov.in.

According to the UP NEET UG counselling 2025 schedule, candidates will be able to download the seat allotment order and report to the allotted institute between August 18 and 23 and between August 25 and 28.

A total of 32,230 candidates were found eligible for UP MBBS, BDS counselling 2025 in the revised merit list, 1,531 more than the students initially shortlisted. The DGME UP revised the UP NEET UG counselling dates for round 1 after alterations in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling by the Medical Counselling Counselling (MCC).

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Documents

Copy of Allotment Letter

NEET UG 2025 admit card

NEET UG 2025 scorecard

Class 10 mark sheets and certificates

Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Domicile Certificate (in prescribed format by UP government, issued by a competent authority)

Reservation Certificate (in prescribed format by UP government, issued by a competent authority)

Photocopy of identity proof (any one of the following): Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport