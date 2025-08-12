Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science, Kolkata welcomes the new cohort of Management Students

Summary The event was designed to introduce students to the institution’s culture, academic environment, and resources, while fostering connections among peers and faculty Students expressed enthusiasm for the programme, noting the warm welcome, engaging sessions, and valuable guidance received

On 1st August 2025, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science successfully hosted the orientation programme for its incoming management students, marking the beginning of a new academic journey for the 2025 -2029 batch of BBA students and 2025 – 2027 batch of MBA students. The event was designed to introduce students to the institution’s culture, academic environment, and resources, while fostering connections among peers and faculty.

The programme featured interactive sessions led by members from the governing body, senior bureaucrats, cyber security experts, corporate leaders, alumni entrepreneurs and faculty members providing insights into the curriculum, expectations, and opportunities available within the management course; the students were also rendered hands-on tips and tricks of survival in the challenging world. Students participated in several team-building exercises, workshops, and networking activities aimed at enhancing collaboration, leadership, and communication skills. A well-defined session on universal human values also acquainted the students with the need for introspection and creation of harmony with the self, society and environment.

Addressing the new students, Dr. Bikram Sarkar, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kolkata Kendra and Dr. G. V. Subramanian, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kolkata Kendra emphasized the importance of adaptability, innovation, discipline and ethical leadership in today’s dynamic business environment. Dr. S. P. Mohapatra, Principal, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science observed “This orientation is not just an introduction to our academic programmes, but a first step in shaping future leaders who are ready to make meaningful contributions to society.”

Students expressed enthusiasm for the programme, noting the warm welcome, engaging sessions, and valuable guidance received. The orientation also included a show of talent by the new students who thus felt both informed and inspired as they embarked on their management studies.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science continues to reaffirm its commitment to nurturing talent, promoting holistic development and preparing students to excel in the global business landscape.