Orientation programmes

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science, Kolkata welcomes the new cohort of Management Students

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Aug 2025
13:51 PM

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The event was designed to introduce students to the institution’s culture, academic environment, and resources, while fostering connections among peers and faculty
Students expressed enthusiasm for the programme, noting the warm welcome, engaging sessions, and valuable guidance received

On 1st August 2025, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science successfully hosted the orientation programme for its incoming management students, marking the beginning of a new academic journey for the 2025 -2029 batch of BBA students and 2025 – 2027 batch of MBA students. The event was designed to introduce students to the institution’s culture, academic environment, and resources, while fostering connections among peers and faculty.

The programme featured interactive sessions led by members from the governing body, senior bureaucrats, cyber security experts, corporate leaders, alumni entrepreneurs and faculty members providing insights into the curriculum, expectations, and opportunities available within the management course; the students were also rendered hands-on tips and tricks of survival in the challenging world. Students participated in several team-building exercises, workshops, and networking activities aimed at enhancing collaboration, leadership, and communication skills. A well-defined session on universal human values also acquainted the students with the need for introspection and creation of harmony with the self, society and environment.

Addressing the new students, Dr. Bikram Sarkar, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kolkata Kendra and Dr. G. V. Subramanian, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kolkata Kendra emphasized the importance of adaptability, innovation, discipline and ethical leadership in today’s dynamic business environment. Dr. S. P. Mohapatra, Principal, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science observed “This orientation is not just an introduction to our academic programmes, but a first step in shaping future leaders who are ready to make meaningful contributions to society.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Students expressed enthusiasm for the programme, noting the warm welcome, engaging sessions, and valuable guidance received. The orientation also included a show of talent by the new students who thus felt both informed and inspired as they embarked on their management studies.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science continues to reaffirm its commitment to nurturing talent, promoting holistic development and preparing students to excel in the global business landscape.

Last updated on 12 Aug 2025
13:52 PM
Orientation programmes MBA BBA management studies
Similar stories
Life lessons

Beyond Classrooms: The Education of Experience

IIFT

IIFT Kolkata Alumni Meet 2025 Celebrates Legacy, Unity and Visionary Leadership

Heritage Group of Institutions

Heritage Alumnus Subhradip Ghosh Orchestrates NISAR Mission's Historic Launch

football tournament

DPS Ruby Park Hosted Striker 2025- An Exhilarating Inter-School Football Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Manipur government

DHS Issues Manipur NEET UG 2025 Merit List For MBBS, BDS Courses- Seat Allotment Resu. . .

alumni association

Strength in numbers

LIQUID LESSON: Students of Krishnagar Collegiate School help set up percolation pits on the school premises
Education

Catch every falling drop

Delhi University (DU)

DU Awarded Highest NAAC Accreditation - VC Calls It “Landmark Moment” in Uni’s . . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Candidate Verification to Close So. . .

KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended; Exam Date Announced by KPPGCA

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality