CBSE Cracks Down on Non-Compliance in Schools with Surprise Checks Across States and UTs

Summary CBSE conducted a series of surprise inspections in 10 schools across six states and Union Territories (UTs) to check for violations of norms The inspection was conducted in Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, MP, Maharashtra and Odisha

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a series of surprise inspections in 10 schools across six states and Union Territories (UTs) to check for violations of norms, officials said on Wednesday.

"The primary objective of the surprise inspections was to probe, scout out and ascertain whether the schools were functioning in compliance with the Board's norms as per the bye-laws of the Board and are not enrolling non-attending students while maintaining the academic and physical infrastructure in the school.

"Necessary action shall be taken after considering the reports of the Inspection Committee. CBSE is committed to upholding educational standards and will persist in enforcing stringent measures against any violations of its regulations," a senior board official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspection was conducted in Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, MP, Maharashtra and Odisha. The officials did not specify the period during which the inspections took place.

"There were 10 teams, consisting of an officer of the Board and a Principal of a school affiliated with the Board, deployed for conducting the inspections. All of the inspections were executed in a synchronised manner at the same time in a short window to ensure that the surprise element remains intact so as to get accurate information about working and operations of the schools," the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.