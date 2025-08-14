OTR Edit Window For SSC Exams 2025 Opens Today at ssc.gov.in- Read Details Inside

Summary Candidates who plan to appear in recruitment examinations conducted by the commission, have created OTR profiles but need to make any changes can do it at the official website- ssc.gov.in Meanwhile, SSC postponed the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE), 2025, which was scheduled from August 13, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) notified that the window to edit details in the One Time Registration (OTR) profiles will be available for candidates from today, August 14 to August 31, 2025. Candidates who plan to appear in recruitment examinations conducted by the commission, have created OTR profiles but need to make any changes can do it at the official website- ssc.gov.in.

“All the candidates are hereby informed that edit OTR facility will be available from 14.08.2025 to 31.08.2025. Candidates who wish to modify/ correct their details are advised to utilise the said facility within the applicable time duration. Details once submitted will be considered for future examinations and the candidates will not be permitted to edit OTR details beyond the aforementioned window,” reads the official SSC notice.

Steps to create an OTR Profile:

Filling out personal details: Candidate's name, identification, contact details

Password creation: Create a new password

Filling out additional details: Candidate's nationality, address, education

Declaration: Candidate's details, confirmation

Meanwhile, SSC postponed the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE), 2025, which was scheduled from August 13, 2025. The CGL exam will now start from the first week of September 2025 and a revised schedule will soon be posted on the website of the commission.