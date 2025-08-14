Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 For MBBS, BDS Admission OUT- Details Here

Posted on 14 Aug 2025
Summary
Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 selection list at cetcell.mahacet.org
Candidates can report to the allotted institutions from today, August 14

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra declared the NEET UG CAP round 1 provisional allotment result for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates interested can check the Maharashtra NEET UG selection list at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET Cell also released the provisional merit list and seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates had to fill out their preferences for MBBS and BDS courses by August 9. Selected candidates need to complete physical joining, filling the status retention form with all original documents and fees from August 14 to 22 (excluding August 15).

“Candidates as per allotment should report along with all original certificates and a set of attested photocopies of each document as per NEET UG 2025 brochure, at allotted college as per the schedule. The Dean/Principal should verify all the original documents before finalizing the admission. Candidate will have to compulsorily join the college and course so allotted, within prescribed period as per schedule by completing the requisite formalities. i.e., submission of all original documents and a set of attested photocopies of each document as per the list given in NEET-UG 2025 Information Brochure and payment of requisite fees in respective institution,” the CET Cell said.

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Open the admission portal for the 2025-26 academic year
  3. Go to undergraduate courses and then to NEET UG
  4. Open the selection list and check your result

Candidates can report to the allotted institutions from today, August 14. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

