WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Verified Candidates List Out - Link and Choice Entry Steps

Posted on 14 Aug 2025
Summary
The West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025 first round choice filling begins today, August 14, 2025.
Candidates who successfully registered and had their documents verified will be able to select their preferred courses and colleges once the link is active.

Only candidates listed in the verification list can proceed with choice filling. They must ensure that choices are filled and submitted before the specified deadline to avoid disqualification.

Only candidates listed in the verification list can proceed with choice filling. They must ensure that choices are filled and submitted before the specified deadline to avoid disqualification.

How to Complete the Choice Filling

  • Visit the official WBMCC website at wbmcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘UG Medical & Dental’ tab on the homepage.
  • Use your credentials (NEET UG roll number and password) to log in.
  • Choose your desired colleges and courses in order of preference.
  • Save your choices and ensure they are submitted before the deadline.

Candidates should thoroughly review their preferences and double-check all entries before submission. The choices made during this round will play a crucial role in the allotment process.

Once the choice-filling process concludes on August 17, the seat allotment results for Round 1 will be published on August 20, following which the allotted students will have three days to complete their reporting and admissions on August 21, August 22, and August 23, 2025.

Find the full verified candidates list here.

