An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idiots

Posted on 20 Jan 2025
Sonam Wangchuk is an Indian engineer, innovator, and education reformist, widely recognized for his contributions to sustainable development and rural education in Ladakh, India.

Born in 1966, Wangchuk is best known for developing the "Ice Stupa" project, a groundbreaking technique to store water in the form of artificial glaciers to address the water scarcity issues in Ladakh. His innovative methods, which use simple engineering to harness winter ice and melt it in the summer, have transformed the lives of local farmers and communities by providing reliable access to water.

Wangchuk is also the founder of the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), a school that promotes an alternative education model, focusing on creative thinking, problem-solving, and environmental consciousness. SECMOL is known for its unique curriculum that challenges the conventional rote-based system and encourages students to learn through experience and exploration.

A passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and indigenous knowledge, Wangchuk has also worked on promoting renewable energy sources and eco-friendly practices in Ladakh. His efforts to protect and preserve the region's fragile ecosystem have made him a prominent figure in both the environmental and educational sectors.

Wangchuk’s inspirational work has earned him national and international recognition, and his advocacy for grassroots innovation and self-reliance has earned him admiration as a visionary leader. His life and work continue to inspire those striving for positive change, making him one of India's most celebrated innovators and educators.

