WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Revised Schedule Out: Full Schedule Here

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released an updated schedule for the third round of NEET PG counselling after the recent reduction in the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) cut-off for 2024. According to the revised dates, candidates can register for West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2024 round 3 starting January 25 on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. The final date to submit applications is January 27, 2025.

Revised West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Schedule

Online Registration: January 25, 2025, from 11AM to January 27, 2025, until 6PM (as per server time)

Online Fee Payment: January 25, 2025, from 11AM to January 27, 2025, until 12 midnight (as per server time)

Candidate Verification: January 28 and January 29, 2025, from 11AM to 4PM at designated colleges

Seat Surrender (up to Round 2): January 30, 2025, after 2PM

Publication of Verified Candidates List and Seat Matrix: January 30, 2025, after 4PM

Choice Filling and Locking: January 30, 2025, after 4PM to February 1, 2025, until 8AM (as per server time)

Reporting and Admission: February 6 to February 8, 2025, from 11AM to 4PM at allotted institutes with required original documents, college fees, and bond

Previously, the state counselling committee had announced that the registration process would commence on January 21. However, the schedule was revised after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the NEET PG counselling 2024 timeline, responding to candidate requests following delays in PG admissions in certain states and the recent announcement of Rajasthan NEET PG round 2 results. Consequently, the deadline for MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB admissions registration has been extended to January 22, with the seat allotment results now expected on January 25.