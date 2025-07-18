TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result Shortly at tgeapcet.nic.in- Details

Summary Once declared, candidates can check the TS EAMCET first allotment result on tgeapcet.nic.in Candidates who get a seat in the TS EAMCET allotment result can make payment of the tuition fee and self report to the allotted colleges from July 18 to July 22, 2025

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is expected to announce the provisional seat allotment result for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) (TS EAMCET or TS EAPCET) counselling 2025 today, July 18. Once declared, candidates can check the TS EAMCET first allotment result on tgeapcet.nic.in.

The TS EAMCET 2025 mock allotment on July 13, 2025. Modifications of options, if required, were allowed from July 14 to July 15, 2025.Candidates who get a seat in the TS EAMCET allotment result can make payment of the tuition fee and self report to the allotted colleges from July 18 to July 22, 2025.

As per the tuition fee guidelines, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category candidates will have to pay Rs 5,000 as admission fee. Other category candidates must pay Rs 10,000 to confirm their allotted seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

Go to the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in Click on TS EAMCET 2025provisional allotment result link available on the home page Enter your login details Click on show allotment, and the list will appear Download the allotment result Take a printout of the same for future reference