Counselling

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result Shortly at tgeapcet.nic.in- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
13:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Once declared, candidates can check the TS EAMCET first allotment result on tgeapcet.nic.in
Candidates who get a seat in the TS EAMCET allotment result can make payment of the tuition fee and self report to the allotted colleges from July 18 to July 22, 2025

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is expected to announce the provisional seat allotment result for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) (TS EAMCET or TS EAPCET) counselling 2025 today, July 18. Once declared, candidates can check the TS EAMCET first allotment result on tgeapcet.nic.in.

The TS EAMCET 2025 mock allotment on July 13, 2025. Modifications of options, if required, were allowed from July 14 to July 15, 2025.Candidates who get a seat in the TS EAMCET allotment result can make payment of the tuition fee and self report to the allotted colleges from July 18 to July 22, 2025.

As per the tuition fee guidelines, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category candidates will have to pay Rs 5,000 as admission fee. Other category candidates must pay Rs 10,000 to confirm their allotted seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

  1. Go to the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in
  2. Click on TS EAMCET 2025provisional allotment result link available on the home page
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Click on show allotment, and the list will appear
  5. Download the allotment result
  6. Take a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
13:14 PM
Counselling TS EAMCET seat allotment
Similar stories
MAT 2025

AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Admit Card Released - Download Now for July 20 Exam

KEAM 2025

KEAM Counselling 2025: CEE Kerala Issues Trial Allotment For CAP Engineering Courses-. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025: NEET UG Score Submission Window Opens for MBBS, BDS & Allied Courses

NEST 2025

NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admission. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MAT 2025

AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Admit Card Released - Download Now for July 20 Exam

KEAM 2025

KEAM Counselling 2025: CEE Kerala Issues Trial Allotment For CAP Engineering Courses-. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025: NEET UG Score Submission Window Opens for MBBS, BDS & Allied Courses

NEST 2025

NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admission. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 Last Date to Apply Today - Check Application and Exam Details

TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025: Lateral Entry Rank List Released, Grievance Window Opens Today

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality