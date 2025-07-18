Gujarat Board 10th Supply Result 2025 OUT at gseb.org- Link to Check Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org As per the schedule, the Gujarat Board Class 10 supplementary examination commenced on June 23 and concluded on July 1, 2025

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supply Result 2025 today, July 18, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

As per the schedule, the Gujarat Board Class 10 supplementary examination commenced on June 23 and concluded on July 1, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

GSEB Class 10th Supply Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

2. Click on the GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

GSEB Class 10th Supply Result 2025: Direct Link



Candidates can also send their seat number to WhatsApp Number 6357300971 and the result will be received on Whatsapp. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.