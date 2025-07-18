Gujarat Schools

Gujarat Board 10th Supply Result 2025 OUT at gseb.org- Link to Check Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
15:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org
As per the schedule, the Gujarat Board Class 10 supplementary examination commenced on June 23 and concluded on July 1, 2025

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supply Result 2025 today, July 18, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

As per the schedule, the Gujarat Board Class 10 supplementary examination commenced on June 23 and concluded on July 1, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

GSEB Class 10th Supply Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

2. Click on the GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

GSEB Class 10th Supply Result 2025: Direct Link

Candidates can also send their seat number to WhatsApp Number 6357300971 and the result will be received on Whatsapp. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
15:22 PM
Gujarat Schools GSEB supplementary exams Results out
Similar stories
NEET counselling

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule For Admission to MBBS, BDS OUT- Details

TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today- Read Det. . .

University of Southampton

1st Foreign Uni to Operationalise Campus in India - Southampton University Opens in G. . .

Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 OUT at dhsekerala.gov.in- Check Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule For Admission to MBBS, BDS OUT- Details

TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today- Read Det. . .

University of Southampton

1st Foreign Uni to Operationalise Campus in India - Southampton University Opens in G. . .

Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 OUT at dhsekerala.gov.in- Check Details Inside

UP Government

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Link Active Soon- Check Detailed Schedule He. . .

Counselling

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result Shortly at tgeapcet.nic.in- Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality