KCET 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Steps to Register, Details Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to commence the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 on January 23. Interested candidates can submit their applications until February 21 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
How to Apply for KCET 2025
- Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in
- Click on the ‘Karnataka CET’ link available on the homepage
- Read the provided guidelines carefully
- Log in using registered credentials and complete the application form
- Upload required documents and make the fee payment
- Print the confirmation page for future reference
Candidates will have the opportunity to edit their application details during the correction window once the registration period ends.
KCET 2025: Application Fees
- General category candidates: INR 500
- Reserved category candidates: INR 250
Additional INR 100 for applicants opting for both engineering and agricultural courses
KCET 2025 Exam Schedule
The KCET 2025 examination is scheduled to take place from April 16 to 18, with two shifts on April 16 and 17
- Morning session: 10.30AM to 11.50AM
- Afternoon session: 2.30PM to 3.50PM
The examination will be conducted for admission into courses such as engineering, veterinary sciences, BPharm, Pharm-D, yoga and naturopathy, agricultural sciences, and BSc Nursing.