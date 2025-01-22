KCET 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Steps to Register, Details Here

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to commence the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 on January 23. Interested candidates can submit their applications until February 21 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to commence the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 on January 23. Interested candidates can submit their applications until February 21 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

How to Apply for KCET 2025

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the ‘Karnataka CET’ link available on the homepage

Read the provided guidelines carefully

Log in using registered credentials and complete the application form

Upload required documents and make the fee payment

Print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates will have the opportunity to edit their application details during the correction window once the registration period ends.

KCET 2025: Application Fees

General category candidates: INR 500

Reserved category candidates: INR 250

Additional INR 100 for applicants opting for both engineering and agricultural courses

KCET 2025 Exam Schedule

The KCET 2025 examination is scheduled to take place from April 16 to 18, with two shifts on April 16 and 17

Morning session: 10.30AM to 11.50AM

Afternoon session: 2.30PM to 3.50PM

The examination will be conducted for admission into courses such as engineering, veterinary sciences, BPharm, Pharm-D, yoga and naturopathy, agricultural sciences, and BSc Nursing.