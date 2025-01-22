KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Steps to Register, Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jan 2025
16:54 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to commence the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 on January 23.
Interested candidates can submit their applications until February 21 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to commence the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 on January 23. Interested candidates can submit their applications until February 21 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

How to Apply for KCET 2025

  • Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on the ‘Karnataka CET’ link available on the homepage
  • Read the provided guidelines carefully
  • Log in using registered credentials and complete the application form
  • Upload required documents and make the fee payment
  • Print the confirmation page for future reference
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates will have the opportunity to edit their application details during the correction window once the registration period ends.

JEE Main 2025 Exam Rescheduled for Karnataka Candidates: Details
JEE Main 2025 Exam Rescheduled for Karnataka Candidates: Details
UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims Registration Open: How to Apply
UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims Registration Open: How to Apply

KCET 2025: Application Fees

  • General category candidates: INR 500
  • Reserved category candidates: INR 250

Additional INR 100 for applicants opting for both engineering and agricultural courses

KCET 2025 Exam Schedule

The KCET 2025 examination is scheduled to take place from April 16 to 18, with two shifts on April 16 and 17

  • Morning session: 10.30AM to 11.50AM
  • Afternoon session: 2.30PM to 3.50PM

The examination will be conducted for admission into courses such as engineering, veterinary sciences, BPharm, Pharm-D, yoga and naturopathy, agricultural sciences, and BSc Nursing.

Last updated on 22 Jan 2025
16:55 PM
KCET 2025 kcet
Similar stories
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Exam Rescheduled for Karnataka Candidates: Details

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims Registration Open: How to Apply

Union Public Service Commission exam

Union Public Service Commission Releases IFS 2024 DAF 2 at upsc.gov.in- Details Here

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Link

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The Heritage School

The Heritage School Shines at Mental Health Conclave at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Exam Rescheduled for Karnataka Candidates: Details

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims Registration Open: How to Apply

Union Public Service Commission exam

Union Public Service Commission Releases IFS 2024 DAF 2 at upsc.gov.in- Details Here

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Link

NEET PG 2024

MCC Adds Seats and Revises Schedule - NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 All Updates