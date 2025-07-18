Indian Bank

Indian Bank Invites Applications For 1500 Apprentice Posts- Read Eligibility and Vacancy Details Here

Posted on 18 Jul 2025
15:32 PM

The Indian Bank invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1500 Apprentice posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the registration process begins today, July 18 and will end on August 7, 2025. To be eligible, candidates who want to apply for the post should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates should have completed & have passing certificates for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on cut-off date.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Applicants must note that the application fee is Rs 800 plus GST for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs 175 plus GST for SC/ST/PwBD candidate.

Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
15:32 PM
Indian Bank Bank exams Recruitment
