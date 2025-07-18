UP Polytechnic

JEECUP Round 3 Choice Filling 2025 Begins Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Seat Allotment Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
16:18 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the UP Polytechnic Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2025 and registered for the counselling process can exercise the choice filling process through the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in
The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) started the choice-filling process for the JEECUP round 3 counselling 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the UP Polytechnic Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2025 and registered for the counselling process can exercise the choice filling process through the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, the choice filling window for polytechnic admissions will remain open till July 20, during which candidates can select their preferred courses and colleges. The third-round seat allotment will be announced on July 21, 2025. The security and counselling fee should be paid online through the candidate’s login between July 22 and July 24, 2025.

Document verification for these candidates will take place at the designated district help centres from July 22 to July 25, 2025. Only candidates whose seats are frozen can participate in the verification process. Classes for the academic session 2025-26 will commence on August 1, 2025.

It must be noted that the council will also hold the fourth and fifth phases of special JEECUP counselling 2025 online for candidates who took the entrance exam but haven't been allotted any institute or course.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Special Round Schedule

Round 4

Choice filling for qualified candidates of UP and other states- July 28 to 30

Seat allotment- July 31

Online Freeze/Float option selection and payment of security + counselling fee- August 1 to 3

Document verification at district help centres (only for Freeze candidates)- August 1 to 4 (upto 6 pm)

Admitted seat withdrawal- August 5

Round 5

Choice filling for qualified candidates of UP and other states- August 6 to 9

Seat Allotment- August 10

Payment of security + counselling fee (all candidates auto Freezed)- August 11 to 13

Document verification at district help centres (only for Freeze candidates)- August 11 to 14

Admitted seat withdrawal- August 14

Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
16:19 PM
UP Polytechnic JEECUP 2025
