NEET counselling

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule For Admission to MBBS, BDS OUT- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
15:06 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2025 counselling on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, once the link is active
Candidates who apply for NEET UG counselling 2025 will be allotted seats based on the NEET scores, seats available, reservation criteria, preferences filled and other factors

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh announced the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2025 counselling on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, once the link is active.

Candidates who apply for NEET UG counselling 2025 will be allotted seats based on the NEET scores, seats available, reservation criteria, preferences filled and other factors. The state will conduct four rounds of counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions, including first, second , mop-up and stray vacancy rounds.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Online Registration- July 21 to 29

Publication of Vacancies- July 28

Invitation of objection against vacancies- July 29

Display of objection and publication of final vacancies- July 30

Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates- July 30

Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates- July 31 to August 4

Seat Allotment of Round 1- August 6

Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for document verification and admission- August 7 to 11

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level- August 7 to 16

Exercising the option for upgradation for second round by candidates at the time of admission- August 7 to 16

Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
15:07 PM
NEET counselling MP NEET UG Counselling 2024 NEET UG
Similar stories
TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today- Read Det. . .

University of Southampton

1st Foreign Uni to Operationalise Campus in India - Southampton University Opens in G. . .

Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 OUT at dhsekerala.gov.in- Check Details Inside

UP Government

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Link Active Soon- Check Detailed Schedule He. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today- Read Det. . .

University of Southampton

1st Foreign Uni to Operationalise Campus in India - Southampton University Opens in G. . .

Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 OUT at dhsekerala.gov.in- Check Details Inside

UP Government

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Link Active Soon- Check Detailed Schedule He. . .

Counselling

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result Shortly at tgeapcet.nic.in- Details

MAT 2025

AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Admit Card Released - Download Now for July 20 Exam

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality