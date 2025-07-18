MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule For Admission to MBBS, BDS OUT- Details

Summary Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2025 counselling on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, once the link is active Candidates who apply for NEET UG counselling 2025 will be allotted seats based on the NEET scores, seats available, reservation criteria, preferences filled and other factors

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh announced the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2025 counselling on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, once the link is active.

Candidates who apply for NEET UG counselling 2025 will be allotted seats based on the NEET scores, seats available, reservation criteria, preferences filled and other factors. The state will conduct four rounds of counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions, including first, second , mop-up and stray vacancy rounds.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule

Online Registration- July 21 to 29

Publication of Vacancies- July 28

Invitation of objection against vacancies- July 29

Display of objection and publication of final vacancies- July 30

Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates- July 30

Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates- July 31 to August 4

Seat Allotment of Round 1- August 6

Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for document verification and admission- August 7 to 11

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level- August 7 to 16

Exercising the option for upgradation for second round by candidates at the time of admission- August 7 to 16