Indus Valley World School Hosts Workshop to Foster Critical Thinking in Classrooms

In a world shaped by innovation, complexity, and constant change, the ability to think critically is no longer optional—it's essential. Embracing this imperative, Indus Valley World School recently hosted a workshop titled “Nurturing Critical Thinking Skills among Students”, led by Headmistress Deborina Roy, aimed at equipping educators with transformative classroom strategies.

Held exclusively for the school’s faculty, the session explored how teachers can move beyond rote learning to create environments that spark inquiry, creativity, and analytical thought. From Socratic questioning and case-based discussions to project-based learning and reflective practices, the workshop highlighted hands-on tools to help students actively engage with content.

A key takeaway was the focus on designing assessments that go beyond factual recall, encouraging learners to apply, analyze, and evaluate information, core skills needed for navigating the 21st-century landscape.

The workshop also fostered collaborative learning among teachers, as they shared innovative techniques and brainstormed subject-specific applications. With practical examples and engaging activities, the session left teachers feeling energised and ready to rethink their teaching practices.

What truly stood out was the passion and openness of the faculty, who embraced new ideas with curiosity and a strong desire to grow for their students’ benefit. Their enthusiasm mirrored the school’s commitment to fostering a culture of lifelong learning and continuous improvement.

At Indus Valley World School, cultivating critical thinkers is more than a teaching strategy—it’s a shared vision for shaping future-ready learners.