UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims Registration Open: How to Apply

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jan 2025
14:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially commenced the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) 2025.
Aspirants can apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims through the commission’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially commenced the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) 2025. Aspirants can apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims through the commission’s official website at upsc.gov.in. The registration window will remain open until February 11, 2025.

AIBE 19 Results 2024: Release Date, Steps &amp; Criteria
AIBE 19 Results 2024: Release Date, Steps &amp; Criteria

Steps to Apply for UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims

  1. Visit the official website – upsconline.gov.in.
  2. Register on the One-Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the website.
  3. After successful OTR registration, proceed to fill out the online application form.
ADVERTISEMENT

The One-Time Registration (OTR) is a mandatory process that can be completed anytime during the year. Candidates who have already registered on the platform can directly proceed with their applications without re-registering.

The preliminary examination is set to take place on May 25, 2025.

Last updated on 22 Jan 2025
14:15 PM
UPSC CSE 2025 UPSC 2025 UPSC
Similar stories
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Exam Rescheduled for Karnataka Candidates: Details

Union Public Service Commission exam

Union Public Service Commission Releases IFS 2024 DAF 2 at upsc.gov.in- Details Here

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Link

NEET PG 2024

MCC Adds Seats and Revises Schedule - NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 All Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Exam Rescheduled for Karnataka Candidates: Details

Union Public Service Commission exam

Union Public Service Commission Releases IFS 2024 DAF 2 at upsc.gov.in- Details Here

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Link

NEET PG 2024

MCC Adds Seats and Revises Schedule - NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 All Updates

SSC

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024 Out - Download Link and Preference Submission Window U. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE Notification 2025 Update - Registration Steps and Exam Details