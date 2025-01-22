UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims Registration Open: How to Apply

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially commenced the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) 2025. Aspirants can apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims through the commission’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially commenced the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) 2025. Aspirants can apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims through the commission’s official website at upsc.gov.in. The registration window will remain open until February 11, 2025.

Steps to Apply for UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims

Visit the official website – upsconline.gov.in. Register on the One-Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the website. After successful OTR registration, proceed to fill out the online application form.

The One-Time Registration (OTR) is a mandatory process that can be completed anytime during the year. Candidates who have already registered on the platform can directly proceed with their applications without re-registering.

The preliminary examination is set to take place on May 25, 2025.