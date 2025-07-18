Cloud Community Day and Google Developer Group Kolkata 2025 Set to Inspire Tech Enthusiasts on July 19

Summary With a growing network of 10,000+ members, 500+ speakers, and strong backing from 100+ partners and 20+ sponsors, CCD has evolved into a powerhouse of collaboration and learning Sponsors like Google for Developers, Weights & Biases, Github are making this mega-event possible, alongside TT Edugraph, the official digital media partner

The tech buzz is building as Cloud Community Day (CCD) Kolkata 2025 gears up to welcome developers, innovators, and cloud enthusiasts on 19th July 2025 at the elegant Taj Taal Kutir, Newtown. Organized by Google Developer Groups Cloud Kolkata, this community-led event is a golden opportunity for aspiring tech minds to engage with cutting-edge advancements in Cloud Technology, Machine Learning, App Development, and Google Cloud Certifications.

With a growing network of 10,000+ members, 500+ speakers, and strong backing from 100+ partners and 20+ sponsors, CCD has evolved into a powerhouse of collaboration and learning. The 2025 edition in Kolkata promises an electrifying lineup of sessions and panel discussions delivered by experts from top-tier companies like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, NVIDIA, Grafana Labs, GlobalLogic, and many more.

Last year’s edition saw a turnout of 2,500+ attendees. With a community of 100+ volunteers and 30+ events, CCD’25 is set to create another impactful footprint in the Indian tech landscape.

Whether you're a student, a professional, or an entrepreneur, CCD Kolkata offers a rare chance to gain insights into real-world applications of cloud platforms, learn from seasoned professionals, and explore career-boosting certifications. Plus, don’t miss the chance to network with industry leaders and fellow learners.

Join the movement. Be part of #CCD2025Kolkata and fuel your tech aspirations!

Visit CCD Kolkata for more details.