SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Postponed Until Further Notice! New Dates Awaited

Posted on 18 Feb 2026
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially postponed the General Duty (GD) Constable Examination 2026.
SSC has deferred the CAPFs and GD online examination until further notice.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially postponed the General Duty (GD) Constable Examination 2026, which was originally scheduled to begin on February 23, 2026. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to over 25,000 vacancies across Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), and as Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles will now be conducted on revised dates to be announced later on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notification issued on February 17, 2026, the SSC has deferred the CAPFs and GD online examination until further notice. The commission has not specified the exact reason for the postponement, but has confirmed that the exam will not be held on the initially announced dates.

Unlike some earlier SSC examinations, the commission has clarified that there will be no slot booking option for the SSC GD Constable 2026 exam. Candidates will not be able to choose their preferred exam date, shift, or city. Instead, once the new schedule is released, SSC will automatically allocate exam cities and shifts to candidates.

Admit cards will be generated accordingly and made available for download 2-3 days before the candidate’s assigned examination date.

The SSC GD 2026 recruitment drive aims to fill 25,487 Constable (GD) vacancies in CAPFs, SSF, and as Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test covering key subjects such as General Intelligence and Reasoning, Elementary Mathematics, English Language, and General Awareness.

Candidates must regularly check the official SSC website for updates regarding revised exam dates, city intimation slips, and admit card releases.

Read the official notice here.

