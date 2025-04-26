JKSSB Invites Applications for 508 Junior Engineer Civil Posts- Check Eligibility and Other Details Here

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at jkssb.nic.in According to the official notice, the online application for the above notification will begin from May 5, 2025 and end on June 3, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir Services and Selection Board (JKSSB) published a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply online for 508 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts in the Public Works (R&B) and Jal Shakti Departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at jkssb.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the online application for the above notification will begin from May 5, 2025 and end on June 3, 2025. The J&K Services Selection Board will notify the date and venue/centre of examination separately on the website.

Out of the 508 vacant posts under PWD (R&B) and Jal Shakti Department, 150 are to be filled under various posts in Public Works (R&B) Department while the remaining 358 are to be filled under the Department of Jal Shakti.

It must be noted that candidates filling out the online application form are also required to pay a fee of Rs 600 to complete their application. The fee applicable shall be Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/ST-1/ST-2/EWS and PwBD categories.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.