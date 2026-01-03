CUET

NTA Opens Registration for CUET UG 2026; Exam Scheduled from May 11 to 31

According to the NTA, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted tentatively from May 11 to May 31 in computer-based test (CBT) mode
The exam will be held in 13 languages for admissions to central, state, deemed and private universities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test–Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 for admission to bachelor’s degree programmes in 47 central universities and over 300 colleges across the country.

According to the NTA, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted tentatively from May 11 to May 31 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in 13 languages for admissions to central, state, deemed and private universities.

As per the list of participating institutions released by the agency, a total of 185 universities have adopted CUET 2026 for undergraduate admissions. The test will cover 37 subjects, including 23 domain-specific subjects, as announced earlier by the NTA.

The agency clarified that there is no age limit for appearing in the CUET UG 2026. Candidates who have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination, or those appearing for the Class 12 board exams in 2026, are eligible to apply.

CUET UG 2026: Important Dates

  • Registration begins: January 3
  • Last date to apply: January 30
  • Last date for fee payment: January 31
  • Correction window: February 2 to 4
  • Examination dates: May 11 to 31, 2026

Candidates have been advised to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline and regularly check the official NTA website for further updates related to examination schedule, admit cards and result announcements.

