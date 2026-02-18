CMAT Result 2026 Declared for 41000+ Candidates - Scorecard Link and Admission Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the much-awaited CMAT 2026 results. Candidates can now access and download their results through the official website using their login credentials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the much-awaited CMAT 2026 results, releasing individual scorecards for candidates who appeared in the Common Management Admission Test held on January 25, 2026. They can now access and download their results through the official website using their login credentials.

The CMAT 2026 examination was conducted in a single shift for admission to MBA and allied management programmes offered by participating institutions across India. Out of 53453 registered candidates, 41872 (19905 females, 21966 males, and a single third gender candidate) appeared for the test.

How to Download CMAT 2026 Scorecard?

Candidates can follow a simple online process to access their scorecards. They need to visit the official CMAT portal at cmat.nta.nic.in and click on the “Scorecard for CMAT-2026” link. After entering their application number, password, and security pin, candidates must click on the submit button to view their result. It is advisable to download and save a copy of the scorecard for use during MBA admission and counselling procedures.

The CMAT 2026 scorecard contains crucial information such as section-wise marks, overall percentile, All-India rank, and the candidate’s photograph. This document serves as the primary credential for shortlisting and selection in MBA admissions.

Ahead of releasing the results, NTA also published the final answer key for CMAT 2026. The final key was prepared after reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. The revised responses were used to compute the final scores and determine the ranking.

Candidates are required to use their CMAT 2026 percentile and score while applying to participating business schools. Institutes are expected to begin further admission rounds, including Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), counselling sessions, and final selection procedures, shortly after the result announcement.

Leading MBA colleges will release their respective cut-offs and call lists based on CMAT performance. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the websites of their preferred institutions for updates regarding admission schedules and selection criteria.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.