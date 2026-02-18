IGNOU June TEE 2026 Date Sheet Published; Check Subject-Wise Full Schedule Here

Summary The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative date sheet for the June Term-End Examination (TEE) 2026. The detailed timetable provides subject-wise schedules, including examination dates, days, and timings for various programmes.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative date sheet for the June Term-End Examination (TEE) 2026 on its website, ignou.ac.in. The detailed timetable provides subject-wise schedules, including examination dates, days, and timings for various programmes.

The June TEE 2026 schedule covers major undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes offered by the university. Students enrolled in different academic streams can now access the official timetable and verify the examination dates for their respective courses.

IGNOU has made the complete subject-wise schedule available in PDF format on its official portal. Candidates are advised to download the document and carefully match their course codes with the listed timetable to confirm their examination dates. Verifying course codes is essential to ensure accuracy and avoid missing any scheduled papers. If students find any discrepancies in the schedule, IGNOU has given them the option to report it through email (datesheet@ignou.ac.in) until February 27, 2026.

Students can follow a simple process to access the official timetable. First, they need to visit the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in. From the homepage, they should navigate to the “Student Support” or “Examination” section. There, they can find the link for the June TEE 2026 date sheet PDF. After selecting the link, candidates can download the file to review the subject-wise exam schedule, along with the corresponding course codes and dates.

IGNOU has advised all students to rely only on the official website for authentic updates regarding the June Term-End Examination 2026 and related notifications.

Find the detailed schedule here.