SSC Stenographer Recruitment

SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2025 OUT- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2025
17:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in
According to the schedule, the skill test for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, will be conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission issued the admit cards for SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D skill test. Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the skill test for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, will be conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025. The examination is being held for those candidates who qualified in the Computer Based Examination. Candidates who opt to take the stenography test in Hindi will be required to learn English stenography and vice versa after their appointment, failing which their probation may not be cleared by appointing departments / organizations.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the Admit Card section
  3. Next, click on the login button, enter your credentials, and submit
  4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen
  5. Download your admit card displayed on the screen
  6. Take a printout of the admit card for the further use

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 14 Apr 2025
17:59 PM
SSC Stenographer Recruitment SSC SSC job aspirants JSSC Stenographer Recruitment
Similar stories
National Testing Agency

CUET PG 2025: Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG- Detail. . .

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Apply for AO and Other Posts from April 15

Representative Image
CTET 2025

CTET July 2025 Application to begin soon on official website - Know how submit your a. . .

Assam CEE 2025

Assam CEE Admit Card 2025 Out - Link, Exam Pattern, and Key Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Testing Agency

CUET PG 2025: Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG- Detail. . .

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Apply for AO and Other Posts from April 15

Representative Image
CTET 2025

CTET July 2025 Application to begin soon on official website - Know how submit your a. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

Stage Set for Brilliance: The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025 Final. . .

Assam CEE 2025

Assam CEE Admit Card 2025 Out - Link, Exam Pattern, and Key Details

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Admit Card Released at cee.kerala.gov.in - Exam Dates Revised!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality