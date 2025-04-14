SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2025 OUT- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in According to the schedule, the skill test for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, will be conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission issued the admit cards for SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D skill test. Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the skill test for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, will be conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025. The examination is being held for those candidates who qualified in the Computer Based Examination. Candidates who opt to take the stenography test in Hindi will be required to learn English stenography and vice versa after their appointment, failing which their probation may not be cleared by appointing departments / organizations.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in On the home page, click on the Admit Card section Next, click on the login button, enter your credentials, and submit Check your admit card displayed on the screen Download your admit card displayed on the screen Take a printout of the admit card for the further use

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Direct Link