APPSC Releases Exam Calendar for January-February 2026 Examinations; Detailed Schedule Here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Exam Calendar 2025, providing schedules for various competitive examinations to be conducted in January and February 2026. Candidates appearing for these exams can access the calendar on the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.

According to the released schedule, written examinations for 21 notifications will be conducted in two phases: the first from January 27 to 31, 2026, and the second from February 9 to 13, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts each day: the first shift from 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

APPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the APPSC Exam Calendar 2025:

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. Click on the “APPSC Exam Calendar 2025” link on the homepage. A PDF file will open containing all exam dates. Download the file and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The APPSC Exam Calendar serves as an important guide for aspirants to plan their preparation and stay updated on examination schedules.