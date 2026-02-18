Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Group D Answer Key 2025-26 Out; Objection Widow Opens: Check Deadline and Direct Link

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Feb 2026
09:33 AM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Answer Key for CEN 08/2024.
Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted between November 27, 2025, and February 10, 2026, can now access their provisional answer keys, response sheets, and question papers through their respective regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Answer Key for CEN 08/2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted between November 27, 2025, and February 10, 2026, can now access their provisional answer keys, response sheets, and question papers through their respective regional RRB websites.

Along with the provisional answer key, the RRBs have activated the objection facility, enabling candidates to challenge any discrepancies they may identify in the provided answers. The last date to submit objections and download relevant documents is February 23, 2026.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RRB Group D was held across multiple shifts and exam centres nationwide. With the release of the answer key and response sheet, candidates can now review their marked responses and calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

How to Download RRB Group D Answer Key?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their answer key and related documents:

First, visit the official website of the respective regional RRB where the candidate applied. On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled “CEN 08/2024.” Next, select the option for RRB Group D Answer Key, Response Sheet, Objection Tracker, or Question Paper. Candidates must then log in using their registered User ID and Password.

Once logged in, the system will display the question IDs, the candidate’s selected responses, and the officially provided correct answers. Applicants are advised to download the answer key and retain a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates who find any discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the online objection tracker within the stipulated timeline. After reviewing all submitted objections, the RRBs will publish the final answer key. The results for RRB Group D will be prepared based on this final answer key.

Further notifications regarding the result declaration date and expected cut-off marks will be issued on the official RRB portals. Candidates are advised to regularly check the regional RRB websites for the latest updates related to the recruitment process.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 18 Feb 2026
09:34 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Answer Key
