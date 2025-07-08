CBSE 2025

CBSE Board Releases 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025- Read Details

Summary
Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10, 12 supplementary board examination can check the admit card and download it from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
Regular students can collect their CBSE supplementary exam admit card 2025 from their respective schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued the admit card for Class 10, 12 supplementary exam 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10, 12 supplementary board examination can check the admit card and download it from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had announced the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on May 13, 2025. Regular students can collect their CBSE supplementary exam admit card 2025 from their respective schools.

CBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exams 2025 will be conducted on July 15 for Class 12 students and from July 15 to July 22 for Class 10 students. The board has issued the CBSE Class 10th, 12th date sheet 2025 on cbse.gov.in along with the guidelines for candidates. The practical exams will start from July 10 and continue till July 15.

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

2. Click on the private candidates link available on the home page

3. A drop down box will appear

4. Click on CBSE Board Supply Admit Card 2025 link available on the page

5. Click on the link and enter the required details

6. Press submit and your hall ticket will be displayed

7. Check the hall ticket and download the page

