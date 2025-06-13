NTA

NTA Publishes NCET Final Answer Key 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2025
18:42 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the answer key through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in
More than 54,000 candidates wrote the NCET 2025 exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the final answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the answer key through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

The NTA conducted the NCET 2025 on April 29 in two shifts across the country. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift took place from 3 pm to 6 pm. More than 54,000 candidates wrote the NCET 2025 exam.

NCET Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in
  2. Scroll down and click on ‘NCET 2025’
  3. Click on ‘National Common Entrance Test Final Answer Key 2025’
  4. NCET 2025 Final Answer Key will appear on the screen
  5. Check and download the answer key

Candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores with the help of NCET 2025 final answer key, response sheet and question paper.

NCET Final Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 13 Jun 2025
18:44 PM
NTA National Testing Agency NCET 2025 Answer Key
