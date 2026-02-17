Gujarat Board to Issue GSEB Hall Ticket For SSC, HSC Exam 2026; Know Important Instructions

Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the GSEB Hall Ticket 2026 for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) examinations on February 17, 2026. The admit cards will be available on the official website: gseb.org.
Gujarat Board Exam Dates 2026
- Examination Start Date: February 26, 2026
- Classes: 10 and 12 (SSC and HSC)
GSEB Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download
- Visit the official website: gseb.org
- Click on the “GSEB Hall Ticket 2026” link on the homepage
- Enter login credentials on the new page
- Click Submit to view the hall ticket
- Download and check the hall ticket carefully
- Keep a printed copy for future use
Important Instructions:
- The hall ticket must have the signatures of the examinee, class teacher, and the Principal with stamp at the prescribed places.
- Examination instructions will be printed on the back of the hall ticket.
- Any discrepancies regarding subjects or other details should be reported immediately to the GSEB office.
Students are advised to download their admit cards in advance to avoid last-minute issues.
Last updated on 17 Feb 2026