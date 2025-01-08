COMEDK UGET 2025 Registration, Exam Dates Announced: Check Here

Summary The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the schedule for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website comedk.org.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the schedule for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website comedk.org.

The exam is set to take place on May 10, 2025, and the application window will open on February 3, 2025, allowing candidates to apply until March 15, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria for COMEDK UGET 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Qualifying Exam: Second Pre-University Course (PUC), class 12, or an equivalent examination recognised by State or Central governments.

Mandatory Subjects:

Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English.

Physics and Mathematics are compulsory, along with one optional subject: Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, or Electronics.

Minimum Marks:

General Merit candidates: 45% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

SC/ST/OBC candidates of Karnataka State: 40% aggregate.

Candidates must pass these subjects individually.

Diploma holders are not eligible as lateral entry admissions are not permitted.

Important Dates for COMEDK 2025

February 3, 2025 (Monday): Application window opens.

February 17, 2025 (Monday): Mock tests available online.

March 15, 2025 (Saturday): Application window closes.

April 11-14, 2025: Edit application form fields.

April 30, 2025 (Wednesday): Download Test Admission Ticket (TAT) begins.

May 10, 2025 (Saturday):

Last date to download TAT.

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2025 exam date.

May 14, 2025 (Wednesday): Provisional Answer Keys published; objections begin.

May 16, 2025 (Friday): Last date to challenge Provisional Answer Keys.

May 21, 2025 (Wednesday): Final Answer Keys published.

May 24, 2025 (Saturday): Test scorecards made live.

COMEDK 2025 Exam Pattern and Fee Details

Registration Fee:

INR 1,950 (engineering only, excluding taxes).

INR 3,200 (both engineering and medical programs).

Exam Duration: 3 hours.

Total Questions: 180 (1 mark each).

Sections:

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry