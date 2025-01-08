Revised Schedule for MAH CET 2025 Exam Released: Steps to Apply

Summary The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell Maharashtra has announced revised dates for key entrance exams, including the Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) 2025 and the MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2025 on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH MCA CET 2025 will now take place on March 23, 2025.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell Maharashtra has announced revised dates for key entrance exams, including the Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) 2025 and the MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2025 on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the updated schedule, the MAH MCA CET 2025 will now take place on March 23, while the MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2025 is scheduled for April 1, 2, and 3.

Other exam dates have also been revised:

MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025: March 20 and 21

MAH MHT CET 2025 (PCB Group): April 9 to 17 (except April 10 and 14)

MAH MHT CET 2025 (PCM Group): April 19 to 27 (except April 24)

How to Apply for MHT CET 2025

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the ‘CET (Examination) Portal 2025-26’ tab on the right side of the homepage. Select the ‘Register’ button (for new users) or ‘Sign In’ (for existing users). Enter the required details, such as the candidate’s registered email ID and password. Complete the application form with the candidates’ personal and educational information. Upload the necessary documents as per the instructions in the notification. Pay the registration fee. Submit the application form.

The registration process for MAH MCA CET 2025 began on December 25 and will remain open until January 25, 2025. Candidates seeking admission to MCA programmes can apply online through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.