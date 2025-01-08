UGC NET 2024

January 10 Admit Card of UGC NET December 2024 Out: How to Download

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2025
14:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled for January 10.
Aspiring candidates can access their admit cards on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled for January 10. Aspiring candidates can access their admit cards on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The NTA is releasing UGC NET admit cards in phases. Initially, admit cards for the January 3 examination were released, followed by hall tickets for exams on January 6, 7, and 8. In the third phase, admit cards for the January 9 exam were made available. However, the admit cards for exams on January 15 and 16 are yet to be issued.

Steps to Download the UGC NET January 10 Admit Card 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Navigate to the admit card page.
  3. Enter the application number, date of birth, and log in.
  4. Download and print the admit card.

Ensure that all pages of the admit card, including the undertaking form, are printed and brought to the examination venue. Verify details such as the photo, signature, barcode, and QR code on the admit card. If any discrepancies are found, re-download the admit card.

Final Merit List of UPSC CDS I 2024 Out: How to Check Result
Final Merit List of UPSC CDS I 2024 Out: How to Check Result

UGC NET January 10 Subject Schedule

First Shift:

  • History
  • Pali
  • Prakrit
  • Bodo

Second Shift:

  • Defence and Strategic Studies
  • Population Studies
  • Linguistics
  • Psychology
  • Anthropology
  • Forensic Science
  • Tourism Administration and Management
  • Social Medicine & Community Health
  • Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphics/ Applied Art/ History of Art)

In case of difficulties while downloading the admit card or if there are errors in the details, candidates can contact the NTA through the helpline number 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Last updated on 08 Jan 2025
14:24 PM
UGC NET 2024 UGC NET December 2024 UGC NET
Similar stories
KTET 2024

KTET Admit Card 2024 Released - Find Kerala TET Hall Ticket Download Link

National Testing Agency (NTA)

JEE Mains 2025 Exam City Slip Releasing Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Details Here

UPSC CDS 2024

Final Merit List of UPSC CDS I 2024 Out: How to Check Result

SNAP 2024

SNAP Result 2024 Out Now - Find Download Link and Cutoff Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Testing Agency (NTA)

JEE Mains 2025 Exam City Slip Releasing Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Details Here

annual sports meet

St. Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore hosted Annual Sports Meet 2024-2025

KTET 2024

KTET Admit Card 2024 Released - Find Kerala TET Hall Ticket Download Link

UPSC CDS 2024

Final Merit List of UPSC CDS I 2024 Out: How to Check Result

SNAP 2024

SNAP Result 2024 Out Now - Find Download Link and Cutoff Details

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Seat Resignation Window Closes Today - Round 3 Seat Allotmen. . .