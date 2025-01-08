January 10 Admit Card of UGC NET December 2024 Out: How to Download

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled for January 10. Aspiring candidates can access their admit cards on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled for January 10. Aspiring candidates can access their admit cards on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The NTA is releasing UGC NET admit cards in phases. Initially, admit cards for the January 3 examination were released, followed by hall tickets for exams on January 6, 7, and 8. In the third phase, admit cards for the January 9 exam were made available. However, the admit cards for exams on January 15 and 16 are yet to be issued.

Steps to Download the UGC NET January 10 Admit Card 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Navigate to the admit card page. Enter the application number, date of birth, and log in. Download and print the admit card.

Ensure that all pages of the admit card, including the undertaking form, are printed and brought to the examination venue. Verify details such as the photo, signature, barcode, and QR code on the admit card. If any discrepancies are found, re-download the admit card.

UGC NET January 10 Subject Schedule

First Shift:

History

Pali

Prakrit

Bodo

Second Shift:

Defence and Strategic Studies

Population Studies

Linguistics

Psychology

Anthropology

Forensic Science

Tourism Administration and Management

Social Medicine & Community Health

Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphics/ Applied Art/ History of Art)

In case of difficulties while downloading the admit card or if there are errors in the details, candidates can contact the NTA through the helpline number 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.