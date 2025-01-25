NEET UG 2025 Exam: No More Optional Questions in Exam Paper

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced changes to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 exam pattern, removing the optional questions from Section B. Candidates will be required to attempt all 180 questions in the paper.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced changes to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 exam pattern, removing the optional questions from Section B. These optional questions were initially introduced as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the revised exam pattern, candidates will be required to attempt all 180 questions in the paper. The optional questions, introduced during the pandemic to provide flexibility, will no longer be available. As a result, students must answer all questions provided.

The updated NEET UG 2025 exam structure includes 45 questions each in physics and chemistry, while the biology section will contain 90 questions. The total duration of the exam remains 180 minutes (3 hours).

The marking scheme for NEET UG 2025 will be detailed in the official information bulletin, which will be available on the NTA's official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA had previously eliminated the optional question format from the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 as well. Additionally, the agency has issued clarifications regarding the exam mode and registration process. NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in an OMR-based pen-and-paper format, taking place in a single shift on a single day.

In an effort to enhance transparency and curb impersonation, the NTA had initially mandated registration on the APAAR ID portal for NEET UG 2025 candidates. However, on Friday, the agency clarified that the APAAR ID is not mandatory for applying to the medical entrance exam.