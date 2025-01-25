UP NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Merit List Published: Steps to Check

File Image

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the state merit list for the third round of NEET PG 2024 counselling. This list pertains to admissions for MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB courses.

Candidates who have registered for the UP NEET PG counselling 2024 can now access their state rank on the official website, dgme.up.gov.in.

How to Check UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Merit List

  1. Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the 'Latest Updates' section.
  3. Click on the link titled 'UP State Merit List of UPNEET PG (MD/MS/Diploma) Medical 2024 Round 3 and Onwards.'
  4. View and download the merit list PDF for future reference.

UP NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Key Dates

  • Registration and security deposit: January 24 to 27
  • Resignation deadline for rounds 1 and 2: January 25 until 2PM
  • Choice filling period: January 27 (from 2PM) to January 31 (until 11AM)
  • Round 2 allotment results: February 2
  • Allotment letter download for round 3: February 4 to 8

The resignation facility for candidates allocated seats in rounds 1 and 2 will be available until today, January 25. The counselling committee has directed these candidates to complete their resignation process before the commencement of round 3 choice filling. To resign, candidates must visit the respective nodal centre where their admission was processed.

Only those candidates who have successfully deposited the required registration fee and security money are eligible for the choice filling process, which is set to begin on January 27.

Notably, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) recently extended the resignation deadline for All India Quota (AIQ) NEET PG 2024 counselling for rounds 1 and 2.

