Civil Services Exam 2025 to Fill 979 Vacancies: UPSC Mandates Early Document Submission

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced a new requirement mandating candidates to submit supporting documents for age and reservation claims at the time of applying for the civil services preliminary examination, according to the latest rules issued by the Centre; as per reports by PTI.

This regulatory change follows the controversy involving former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who was accused of misusing Other Backward Class (OBC) and disability quota benefits to secure a position in government service. Khedkar has denied all allegations.

The civil services examination, conducted annually by UPSC in three phases – preliminary, mains, and interview – is aimed at selecting officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other allied services.

According to the civil services examination rules for 2025, dated January 22, "A candidate who is willing to apply for the civil services examination shall be required to apply online and submit the requisite information and supporting documents towards various claims, such as date of birth, category (viz. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/ex-servicemen), educational qualification and service preference etc. as may be sought by the Commission along with the online application form."

Failure to provide the necessary documents at the time of application will result in the cancellation of the candidature, the rules stated.

The expected number of vacancies stands at approximately 979, including 38 positions reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities. These include 12 vacancies for candidates with blindness and low vision, 7 for those with hearing impairment, 10 for individuals with locomotor disabilities, and 9 for persons with multiple disabilities.

Reservations will be available for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and persons with benchmark disabilities, as per government guidelines.

Candidates can submit their applications online via the official website upsconline.gov.in by February 11, 2025, until 6PM.

The government encourages women candidates to apply, reiterating its commitment to achieving gender balance in the workforce, the notice emphasized.

As per the UPSC notice, the civil services preliminary examination for 2025 is scheduled for May 25.