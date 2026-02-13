NBEMS

NBEMS to Issue FMGE December 2025 Pass Certificates in Person; Know Important Instructions

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2026
13:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The FMGE entry slip for certificate collection has been made available on the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences
The board stated that the FMGE pass certificate will be issued only after proper verification of identity, including biometric authentication or face ID verification

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that candidates who qualified the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session will be required to collect their pass certificates in person from its Dwarka office between February 23 and April 14.

The FMGE December 2025 examination was conducted on January 17. According to the official result data, out of 42,872 candidates who appeared for the screening test, only 10,262 candidates (23.95%) successfully cleared the examination. A total of 32,604 candidates, accounting for more than 76%, failed to qualify.

NBEMS has clarified that the pass certificates will not be sent by post. Qualified candidates must collect them physically from the board’s office located at PSP Area, Sector 09, Dwarka, New Delhi, as per the date and time mentioned on their entry slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FMGE entry slip for certificate collection has been made available on the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

Candidates are required to:

  • Report strictly according to their allotted date and time slot
  • Carry all original certificates
  • Bring a printed copy of the entry slip

The board stated that the FMGE pass certificate will be issued only after proper verification of identity, including biometric authentication or face ID verification.

Candidates unable to collect their certificates within the assigned schedule must seek prior approval for a revised date through the NBEMS Communication web portal after April 14.

Importantly, NBEMS has directed all qualified candidates to collect their pass certificates within six months from the date of result declaration, that is, before July 29.

“Failing this, their candidature and result for FMGE December 2025 shall be deemed cancelled, and no further opportunity shall be granted,” the board stated.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2026
13:17 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) FMGE December 2025
Similar stories
BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 at bie.ap.gov.in; Get Direct Link to Download . . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Issues Important Reminder for Board Exam 2026 Practical and Internal Marks Uploa. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Revised: Round 3 Allotment Delayed, Stray Vacancy Phase D. . .

NCET 2026

NCET 2026 Registration Opens for 4-Year ITEP; Application Schedule and Exam Date Anno. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Issues Important Reminder for Board Exam 2026 Practical and Internal Marks Uploa. . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 at bie.ap.gov.in; Get Direct Link to Download . . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Revised: Round 3 Allotment Delayed, Stray Vacancy Phase D. . .

NCET 2026

NCET 2026 Registration Opens for 4-Year ITEP; Application Schedule and Exam Date Anno. . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Out at upmsp.edu.in - Check Exam Guidelines and Tim. . .

NID DAT 2026

NID DAT Prelims 2026 Result Announced for MDes; Scorecard and Rechecking Window Links

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality