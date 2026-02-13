NBEMS to Issue FMGE December 2025 Pass Certificates in Person; Know Important Instructions

Summary The FMGE entry slip for certificate collection has been made available on the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences The board stated that the FMGE pass certificate will be issued only after proper verification of identity, including biometric authentication or face ID verification

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that candidates who qualified the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session will be required to collect their pass certificates in person from its Dwarka office between February 23 and April 14.

The FMGE December 2025 examination was conducted on January 17. According to the official result data, out of 42,872 candidates who appeared for the screening test, only 10,262 candidates (23.95%) successfully cleared the examination. A total of 32,604 candidates, accounting for more than 76%, failed to qualify.

NBEMS has clarified that the pass certificates will not be sent by post. Qualified candidates must collect them physically from the board’s office located at PSP Area, Sector 09, Dwarka, New Delhi, as per the date and time mentioned on their entry slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FMGE entry slip for certificate collection has been made available on the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

Candidates are required to:

Report strictly according to their allotted date and time slot

Carry all original certificates

Bring a printed copy of the entry slip

The board stated that the FMGE pass certificate will be issued only after proper verification of identity, including biometric authentication or face ID verification.

Candidates unable to collect their certificates within the assigned schedule must seek prior approval for a revised date through the NBEMS Communication web portal after April 14.

Importantly, NBEMS has directed all qualified candidates to collect their pass certificates within six months from the date of result declaration, that is, before July 29.

“Failing this, their candidature and result for FMGE December 2025 shall be deemed cancelled, and no further opportunity shall be granted,” the board stated.