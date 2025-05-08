WBJEEB

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Expected Today at wbjeeb.nic.in- Read Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2025
15:57 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will soon publish the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 answer key shortly at wbjeeb.nic.in. It is expected to be released today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the mentioned official website and download the answer key.

WBJEE 2025 took place on April 27 in two shifts. First shift from 11 AM to 1 PM and second shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. Applicants can calculate their likely scores by referring to the WBJEE answer key.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. Select the "WBJEE answer key" link available on the home page
  3. A login page will appear, enter Application number and password to access the keys
  4. Click on the "Sign In" button
  5. WBJEE Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen
  6. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

