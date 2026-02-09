IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for its Online PG Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management

Summary Through a carefully designed curriculum, it enables learners to build the capabilities required to translate healthcare solutions into market-ready products India’s healthcare sector continues to expand rapidly, driven by population density, access gaps and an accelerating push towards technology-led delivery

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced admissions for the second batch of its Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management. Offered by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi, the programme delivers a multidisciplinary learning experience spanning biomedical innovation, regulatory science, commercialisation strategy and product management. Through a carefully designed curriculum, it enables learners to build the capabilities required to translate healthcare solutions into market-ready products.

The 12-month Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management suits professionals and aspiring specialists across the healthcare product ecosystem, whether they work in biotechnology research, healthcare entrepreneurship, medical technology or regulatory functions. The programme builds role-ready competencies for careers in biotech, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare IT and digital health innovation. It also strengthens foundational understanding of human anatomy and disease pathways to inform product conceptualisation, develops practical knowledge of materials and mechatronics for healthcare applications and sharpens the ability to evaluate emerging research directions and innovation opportunities in healthcare product development.

India’s healthcare sector continues to expand rapidly, driven by population density, access gaps and an accelerating push towards technology-led delivery. Estimates indicate India requires 2.4 million additional hospital beds, translating into approximately 2 billion square feet of healthcare infrastructure to move towards global standards. Brickwork Ratings has projected that India’s hospital sector could reach USD 202.5 billion by 2030, from an estimated USD 122.30 billion in 2025, supported by rising demand, private investment, government initiatives and the adoption of technologies such as AI and telemedicine. AI’s share of the healthcare market is projected to exceed 30% by 2030, up from approximately 15% currently. In parallel, the wearable medical devices market is projected to grow to USD 184.75 billion by 2033, from USD 42.1 billion in 2024, propelled by consumer adoption, healthcare digitalisation, and intelligent monitoring technologies.

Speaking on the announcement of the second batch Prof. Arnab Chanda, Programme Coordinator, IIT Delhi said, “India’s healthcare growth demands professionals who can build products with scientific depth and real-world viability. This diploma trains learners to move from unmet clinical needs to validate, compliant and commercially scalable solutions. We bring together engineering, clinical perspective and product strategy through rigorous coursework, practical projects and expert-led teaching, so participants can deliver innovations that stand up to regulatory and market expectations.”

Graduates, postgraduates and working professionals with BE/BTech/BCA/BIT in any engineering discipline or equivalent, BSc (or equivalent) in life sciences and related basic sciences, and MBBS, BDS, BPharm or allied disciplines can apply. The programme also considers professionals from healthcare, biomedical, biotech or related industries with BE/BTech/BSc/Diploma in Engineering/MBA/MCA qualifications. Participants can pursue roles such as Healthcare Product Manager, Medical Technology Consultant, Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Health Data Analyst, among others.

The year-long programme includes 450+ hours of learning, comprising 200 hours of live online sessions, 120 hours of practical work and projects and a two-day campus immersion. The curriculum spans 18 academic credits across two semesters and includes eight modules, covering topics such as Mechanics of Biomaterials, Biofabrication, Research Techniques in Biomedical Engineering, Soft Tissue Characterisation and Applications, Healthcare Wearables Design and Applications, and Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management, among others. Learners also work with tools such as Pick 3D Printer, AutoCAD, and UX/UI platforms.

Delivered by IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts, including eminent healthcare industry experts, the programme runs through live, interactive online classes and combines academic rigour with practical application. Participants engage in real-time simulations, case-based analyses and hands-on projects, with an optional two-day campus immersion designed to deepen peer learning and professional exchange. On successful completion, learners receive Affiliate Alumni Status.